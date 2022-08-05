Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$49.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.88. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.4175438 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

