Raymond James Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$229.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$214.21.

TSE IFC opened at C$189.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$182.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$180.95. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$158.00 and a one year high of C$191.56.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

