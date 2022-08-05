PGT Innovations, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 630,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 124.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 502.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 436,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $262,335. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

