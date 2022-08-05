Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Decreases By 16.8%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of SOMMY opened at $20.16 on Friday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

