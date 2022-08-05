Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YRI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.11.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.43 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

