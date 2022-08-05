TD Securities Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$55.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPX. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of CPX opened at C$49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$49.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.4175438 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

