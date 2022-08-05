DA Davidson Weighs in on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.