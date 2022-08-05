KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

