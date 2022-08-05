Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

