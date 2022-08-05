Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $12.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

NYSE:OC opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $12,911,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $5,195,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

