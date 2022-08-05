Brokers Offer Predictions for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.2 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.