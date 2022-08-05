Oppenheimer Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Graco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

