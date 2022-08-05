Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.