Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of MTX opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,402,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

