DA Davidson Comments on FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FS Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FSBW opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $93,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $320,712. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

