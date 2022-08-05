GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoodRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GoodRx’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.50, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $52,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $18,926,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.