Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Issued By KeyCorp

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.