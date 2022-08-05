KeyCorp Comments on Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

EMN stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

