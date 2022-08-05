Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $182,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,909,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

