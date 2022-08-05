Home Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

