Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of LYFT opened at $17.39 on Monday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

