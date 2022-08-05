Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.00.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

TSE ZZZ opened at C$28.32 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$23.54 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.48.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.379454 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

