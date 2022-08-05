Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT Lowered to $145.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.14.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $119.09 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

