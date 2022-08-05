Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,755 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 631.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 76,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.