Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.49. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $234.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 26.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.