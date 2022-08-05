Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

