Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $67.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

NYSE:ENV opened at $57.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -206.21 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

