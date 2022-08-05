Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shell Midstream Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

