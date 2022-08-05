Brokerages Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT at $31.25

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In related news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Construction Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $10,712,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.