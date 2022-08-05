Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Target Price at $26.83

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IMRX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $54,300.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

