Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $103.13 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 35897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

