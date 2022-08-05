Analysts Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) PT at $41.50

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

About Cowen

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.63. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

