Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFN. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.71.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE:AFN opened at C$33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.56. The company has a market cap of C$632.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.48 million.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

