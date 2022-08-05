Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 10.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 4,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 237,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 216,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

