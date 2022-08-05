Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $62.88, but opened at $57.51. Fortinet shares last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 207,925 shares traded.

Specifically, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,902 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.01.

Fortinet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

