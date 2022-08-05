Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 10.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.94. 15,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,184,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.