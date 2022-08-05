Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 10.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.94. 15,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,184,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after buying an additional 936,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

