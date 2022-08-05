Investors Purchase High Volume of Affirm Call Options (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 99,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 75,156 call options.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 29.7% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 191.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 106,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

