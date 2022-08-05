Investors Purchase High Volume of Affirm Call Options (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 99,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 75,156 call options.
Affirm Stock Performance
Shares of AFRM stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.