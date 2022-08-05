Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issued By B. Riley

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

WesBanco stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WesBanco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

