Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 41,642 put options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 31,172 put options.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.