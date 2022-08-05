Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 41,642 put options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 31,172 put options.
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 1.21.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
