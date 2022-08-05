Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Lifted by Cormark (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile



The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

