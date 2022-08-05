Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $81.68, but opened at $77.07. Inari Medical shares last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 7,535 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,299,808.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,689,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at $275,395,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,780. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2,703.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 480,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after purchasing an additional 380,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.