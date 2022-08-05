Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Lowered by Analyst

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Valvoline Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

