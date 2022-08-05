Contrasting Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and Future FinTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.86%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30% Future FinTech Group -54.39% -17.26% -15.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Future FinTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.14 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -16.96 Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.48 -$13.60 million N/A N/A

Future FinTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

