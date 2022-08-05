Financial Analysis: SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) vs. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SomaLogic and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SomaLogic presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.04%. Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 792.86%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than SomaLogic.

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A -20.87% -16.08% Auxly Cannabis Group -64.13% -34.98% -18.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SomaLogic and Auxly Cannabis Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 11.12 -$87.55 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $66.88 million 0.76 -$26.92 million ($0.07) -0.80

Auxly Cannabis Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Summary

SomaLogic beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

