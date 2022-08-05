Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $191.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average is $203.00.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

