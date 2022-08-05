KeyCorp Comments on DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DigitalOcean in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DigitalOcean’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

DOCN stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -138.09, a P/E/G ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.48. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

