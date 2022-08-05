Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 143,488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 107,108 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,249 shares of company stock worth $3,038,560.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

