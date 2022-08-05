Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 143,488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 107,108 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,249 shares of company stock worth $3,038,560.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

