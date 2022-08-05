Rocket Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 25,540 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the average daily volume of 13,739 put options.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $10.29 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,109,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,244.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 819,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,633. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

