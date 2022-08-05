Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $7.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.33. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of FANG opened at $116.45 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

