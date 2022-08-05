Pacific Biosciences of California Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,874 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 4,911 put options.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 11.5 %

PACB stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 70,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

